Headache for FAI as Waterford FC seek legal advice over eligibility of Finn Harps player

The FAI are facing a potential headache over Sunday's promotion/relegation play-off as Waterford FC have confirmed that they have registered a complaint over a key game on the final day of the Premier Division season.

The complaint concerns the decision by Finn Harps to play defender Shane McEleney in their last game of the season, a 1-0 win at home to Waterford, where the outcome had a huge bearing on the end-of-season placings.

That defeat for Waterford meant that the Blues were denied a place in the top four, and potentially a top-three finish, while the win for Harps condemned Shelbourne to the relegation/promotion playoff on Sunday, where they face Longford Town.

It was assumed that defender McEleney would have been suspended for the Waterford game as he had picked up his fifth booking of the season a week earlier, but because the date for the final round of games in the league was moved, to accommodate a refixture of the Shamrock Rovers-Derry City match, the suspension would not kick in until November 10, the day after Harps played Waterford.

A suspension list, issued by the FAI on Thursday, confirmed that McEleney would be suspended for the next league game.

Read More

And the Blues have taken action. "Waterford FC can confirm that a complaint has been registered with the FAI regarding our Monday night fixture away to Finn Harps. The matter is with our legal team and no further statement will be made on the matter at this time," the club said on Thursday.

Waterford, with the backing of Shels, have queried under which FAI rule the date for suspensions to kick in was changed and the FAI will need to deal with the Blues' complaint before Sunday's playoff can go ahead.

Shels play Longford on Sunday at Richmond Park, a place in the Premier Division for 2021 on offer to the winners of the one-off tie.

Online Editors