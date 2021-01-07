'He will give us a huge amount of experience' - St Pat's boss O'Donnell hails new signing Mountney

St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen O'Donnell has hailed the experience that that midfielder John Mountney, a five-time League of Ireland title winner with Dundalk, will bring to the Inchicore club.

Mayo native Mountney (27) has ended his seven-year stay at Oriel Park by moving to St Pat's, the second major capture by O'Donnell for the 2021 season, following the earlier signing of forward Rónán Coughlan from Sligo Rovers.

"We are delighted to get the signing of John over the line. He is a player who attracted a lot of interest and when you list out his achievements and trophies won at Dundalk, he will give us a huge amount of experience," says O'Donnell, who played with Mountney at Dundalk.

"He is coming back off the Europa League group stages having played against Arsenal at right wing back at the Emirates. Someone with that experience, that knowhow and quality is very hard to come by.

"He can play in a variety of positions and his football intelligence is excellent too as he will know how to play in whatever position he plays in.

"He is technically a very good crosser of the ball, can play off either foot and is a supreme athlete who looks after his body well. He wants to max out his talent and wants to be the best footballer he can be."

