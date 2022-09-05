‘He went through a tough period and stuck with it’ – Stephen Kenny hails Stephen Bradley’s longevity at Hoops

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has lauded Stephen Bradley’s impact at Shamrock Rovers since taking over in 2016 and backed the Hoops to win their third consecutive league title this season.

Bradley has led the Hoops to back-to-back league titles, and a first FAI Cup since 1987. The Tallaght side get their Europa Conference League campaign underway at home on Thursday against Djurgårdens IF, and Kenny insists the third-tier competition is attainable for Irish clubs now, after St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers also enjoyed positive, but unsuccessful qualification campaigns this summer.

“Shamrock Rovers have so much going for it as a club,” said Kenny, speaking at the LOI Central live show on Sunday.

“Stephen has done a terrific job. I didn’t realise until this year that he's been manager there for six years. He went through a tough period and stuck with it. This season, the creative players haven’t been available in Jack Byrne, Danny Mandroiu and Graham Burke. Roberto Lopes has been injured as well. It’s been a collective effort.

“Their whole squad has come to the fore. Alan Mannus is rejuvenated and Rory Gaffney is having the best season of his life at 32. They have a lot of depth and love to out-pass teams. They are the strongest squad by some distance this season. In the last couple of years, they have won the league comfortably. It’s not their fault no one has pushed them. I think Derry could be a real rival next year.

“It (the Conference League) is quite attainable now. They are great games. Gent, Molde and Djurgården have all won their national leagues at some stage. Molde were in the Champions League too. They have a great platform, an experienced squad and a good chance to play high profile games.

Read More

“I think Rovers will win the league this year, but Derry will push them next year. It will be Stephen O’Donnell and Ruaidhrí Higgins’ second seasons next year, Tim Clancy and Damien Duff’s too. John Russell has come in at Sligo as well. They don’t all play the same way.

"That’s critical for the league to develop. You need coaches who see the game in a particular way. It’s great to have so many coaches who are progressive in how they think and want to play that way. For a long time, our DNA has been the direct style of play and people said you couldn't win the league with a team who build from the back. It did annoy me”

Kenny also spoke about the departure of Keith Long from Bohemians last year, after eight years at the Phibsboro club.

“There is no reason why he couldn’t stay in there and rebuild again. Whoever goes in there has a great opportunity to build the squad.

"Bohemians had three terrific games in the Aviva last year, and I thought it was terrible he (Long) wasn’t allowed to manage in the FAI Cup final last season. I didn’t agree with that at all. It might have made a difference. They could have gone on to Europe. They lost so many players then, it’s a constant rebuild.”