‘He was right, to be fair’ – Stephen Bradley admits doubts on Dan Cleary were misplaced and shrugs off old tweet

Daniel Cleary celebrates towards Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after scoring Dundalk's second goal during a 2018 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley says he forgave Daniel Cleary for a 2018 Twitter outburst in his direction because the defender was right to be annoyed with Rovers for not signing him.

Cleary is settling into life in Tallaght after family reasons cut short his stay in Scotland with St Johnstone. The centre half left Dundalk for St Johnstone last winter after four seasons with the Oriel Park club, yet he only ended up there after Rovers dithered over offering him a deal because of reservations that Bradley held.

The Hoops boss now admits that he ‘messed up’ on that occasion, and had no issue with a pointed Twitter post from Cleary when he scored at Tallaght for Dundalk later that season. He posted a picture of himself celebrating in front of Bradley with the caption ‘DOUBT ME NOW’.

It’s all water under the bridge now for Bradley who also tried to sign Cleary before St Johnstone and was happy to make it third time lucky.

“He was right, to be fair,” said Bradley ahead of tonight’s Europa League second leg with Ferencvaros.

“I had one or two doubts about him when we had him in. Slight doubts. I obviously delayed signing him and Dundalk came in and signed him.

“They could offer more at that point in time and everything else. But we should still have got him signed and that was a mistake on my behalf.

“He obviously scored against us and had that celebration, which is only natural. But it was my mistake.

“He went and was so successful where he was. Again, just a mistake on my behalf. I looked too deeply into it rather than just signing Dan because he was in Portugal with us. I think he did 10 days with us.

“It was just a mistake that I made. Obviously, every time we played against him and saw him since, he was the one that I wanted. So I knew I’d made that mistake. I’m delighted to get him in.”

Bradley thinks that Cleary’s skillset really adds something to the Rovers rearguard.

“At times we give up crosses which the system is going to do. And Dan is really important in that aspect,” he said.

“And then his actual footballing ability, stepping in and playing, is one of the reasons why we really liked him.

“I used to not like playing against him for that reason. I think he is only going to get better and stronger for us.

“You can see straight away, his experience of winning, how he comes into the dressing room. How he’s handled himself. I’m delighted to have him in.”