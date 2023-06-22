‘He sees his foreseeable future with Bohemians’ – No summer exit for teen star James McManus

Bohemians insist that teenage star James McManus will not be leaving the club in the summer transfer window in the face of intense interest from cross-channel clubs.

McManus, who has just completed his Leaving Cert, has become one of the most talked-about young players in the league this season, having made 10 appearances. That has led to at least two UK clubs, one believed to be in the Premier League, to make formal offers, which the club have rejected.

In recent seasons, Bohs have been hampered by summer exits to the UK of players like Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere, but boss Declan Devine, speaking ahead of Friday’s game at home to champions and league leaders Shamrock Rovers, says that McManus, who only signed a new contract two months ago, would at least see out the season at Dalymount Park.

"James will be here at least until the end of the season. The kid himself has stated that to me.

"He wants to stay at Bohs for this year and see. He hasn't made his mind up yet on what he's doing with his education. But he wants to be around the squad until the end of the season,” Devine said today, adding that the player in question is in no hurry to move abroad.

"James is different as he is very calculated, very smart and very appreciative of the players he plays with, Adam McDonnell, Keith Buckley, Jordan Flores ...

"He knows he is learning off these guys on a daily basis and they are learning off him, too, with the way he plays.

"He is very educated and calm, controlled in his mindset. He wants to go and test himself but not necessarily over the next six months or year.

“Clubs have been on the phone asking what his situation is. There has been interest, and rightly so. I haven't even thought about James leaving in this window.

"It's not something that's even vaguely been spoken about as he has already addressed it with us when he extended his contract. He sees his foreseeable future with Bohemians.”

Devine admitted that in past times when the club was desperate for cash they would have taken almost any offer, but their healthy financial status – and a refusal to include buy-out clauses set at a certain fee in contracts – means there’s no pressure to sell.

"That's testimony to the club and the work that's going on. At the same time, you can find yourself in trouble when the player forces the move a bit, but this kid has shown no inkling that he wants to leave Bohs," added Devine.

“He's happy, he wants to get games under his belt and keep developing. The games he's played, he knows he's a valuable member of the squad. He's not just a lad we are dropping in for 10/15 minutes every game. He is a very valuable member of the group and that's stood to us well.

"You never know in this game what might happen, you could get an offer tomorrow that could be life changing for the kid, but at this moment, there is no doubt he's here for the second half of the season.”