'He said the league is a shambles, a pub league. I don't have time for that' - Perth not happy with Blues boss

DUNDALK manager Vinny Perth has accused former Ireland international John Sheridan of showing disrespect to the League of Ireland, Perth claiming that the Waterford boss labelled it as a "pub league".

The Lilywhites had to come from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to the Blues, the loss of two points doing damage to their faint hopes of retaining their league title, and Dundalk must now regroup for next week's test away to Slovenian side NK Celje in the Champions League.

But there was little love lost between the two coaches after the game with Perth claiming that Sheridan had labelled the league of Ireland as a "pub league".

"I don't expect him to know who I am. He said the league is a shambles, a pub league. I don't have time for that. I love this league. He may have one up on me, he may have one up on me for the next few weeks and may take the high ground, but you've got to have a bit of class about you. This league means too much to people like me, it's a good league, full of quality, and that behaviour is not good enough," Perth said.

"You've got to have a bit more class than that in my opinion" - A passionate response from Vinny Perth, speaking to @Corktod, after he claimed Waterford boss John Sheridan called the LOI a "pub league" #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/84RIcGNmOJ — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 14, 2020

"He can take the high ground and good luck to him but it's not a pub league, not a shambles. 'The reason you are playing at Dundalk is that you are shite', that sort of stuff. That's poor English league stuff and we have to be better than that. I will defend our league, wherever I am, as a coach here at the best club or back at Malahide United, I will defend this league to a height, but that's not good enough and I don't accept that.

Read More

"He thinks it's a pub league, that was the comment and I can't accept that on behalf of the league, not just Dundalk but the league. It's not respectful to come out with that stuff.

"I don't expect John Sheridan to respect me but I do expect him to respect the league, I care too much about it. He came after me to say 'what's your problem' and I said, I think you have disrespected our league, he went off, said 'who are you, you're getting the sack?' We have to be better and I care too much about the league," Perth added.

Sheridan attempted to play down the spat. "It wasn't a row. Whatever he feels, whatever he feels," Sheridan said.

"He wasn't having a pop at me, no, he probably thought he was very lucky to get a point out of the game."

Online Editors