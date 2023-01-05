‘He is exactly the type of player we need’ - Sligo Rovers sign Estonian cap Bogdan Vastsuk

Sligo Rovers have added another international to their ranks for the 2023 season with the capture of Estonia cap Bogdan Vastsuk.

The midfielder, who has played 11 times for Estonia at senior level, arrives at the Showgrounds from Polish club Stal Mielec on a two-year deal.

He joins compatriot Frank Liivak, who is also a senior international and New Zealand international pair Max Mata and Nando Pijnaker and is already in situ in Sligo as pre-season training begins today.

“Bogdan is a player I’ve been tracking for some-time and I’m delighted we’ve managed to bring him to the club,” manager John Russell said.

‘’He is a current Estonian International, he is an attacking midfielder who is very creative and he is exactly the type of player we need. Bogdan is physically strong, has a great ability to go past players, can score goals and has a real willingness to work hard for the team.

‘’He comes to us at a great stage in his career and I know he is looking forward to this new challenge in Ireland.

"I think our supporters will enjoy watching him play.”