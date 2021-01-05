'He is big, really good in the air' - Giovagnoli backs new keeper Abibi to be Dundalk success

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli is confident that new signing, Italian/Albanian keeper Alessio Abibi, will be a big addition to the Co Louth club as he tries to fill the void left by Gary Rogers.

The FAI Cup holders, who are expected to confirm the exit of Serbian midfielder Stefan Colovic this week, lost all three keepers who were on the books last season (Gary Rogers, Aaron McCarey and Jimmy Corcoran).

So the Lilywhites needed someone to fill that position, and Italian native Giovagnoli has used his contacts book to bring in Abibi, a 24-year-old who was born in Italy but has played at underage level for Albania.

"Alessio was one of the goalkeepers that I studied and scouted and of them all, he was the one with the best characteristics of how we want to play," said head coach Filippo Giovagnoli.

"He is big, really good in the air, strong on defensive set-pieces, brave and good on the ball in the build-up. He is also young, only 24, and is a player that we can develop. He has a brilliant future ahead of him."

Dundalk, who confirmed yesterday that they have delayed a return to pre-season training by three weeks to account for a late start to the 2021 season, have made just two new signings, with striker Ole Erik Midtskogen already signed up.

