‘He fits Dundalk’s style’ – Stephen O’Donnell hails loan deal for Swansea midfielder Dan Williams

Stephen O'Donnell believes that new loan signing Dan Williams will make a big impact at Dundalk next season.

Dundalk have completed a loan move for the Wales U21 international who wants to use his time in Ireland to further his own career at Swansea, with whom he signed a new contract earlier this month.

“I had a chat with the gaffer, Russell Martin, at Swansea. I played a couple of cup games at the start of the season and he said the next step for me was to go out and get some first-team football,” he said.

"When I mentioned the possibility of the League of Ireland, he was happy with that," midfielder Williams said, the third Welsh player to move to Dundalk for this season as Nathan Shepperd and Joe Adams are already on board.

“Now that I’m here, I just want to play as much as possible. Playing in the U23 league in the UK has its benefits when you’re 18 or 19 but at my age now I just want to get out and play in front of fans and improve as an individual.”

O'Donnell had a number of successful imports from the UK at St Patrick's Athletic last season and he has high hopes for Williams.

“He has only recently signed a new contract with Swansea which shows how much potential they can see in him," O'Donnell said.

“He is another Welsh U21 international and has already played in the League Cup for Swansea this season and he was on the bench for their recent FA Cup tie with Southampton so we are all looking forward to working with him and helping him develop.

“I think our fans will really take to him. He is an excellent footballer, really comfortable in possession and has a really good range of passing. He fits exactly into the style that we want to play at Dundalk.”