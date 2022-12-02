‘He can definitely improve us’ – Shamrock Rovers sign Liam Burt from rivals Bohemians

SHAMROCK Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has admitted his relief that his chase of winger Liam Burt has paid off as his move from Bohemians was confirmed today.

Former Celtic and Rangers man Burt (23) had made an impression in the league since he joined Bohemians at the start of the 2021 season.

Burt a key figure in the Gypsies run to the FAI Cup final and also their European success last year. He fell out of favour midway through the 2022 season but Rovers, who previously raided Dalymount Park to sign Danny Mandroiu, Dylan Watts and Andy Lyons, have landed another ex-Gypsy.

"Liam has really good attributes that can definitely improve us. He's very quick and direct and he's a different type of attacking player than what we have in the group at the moment,” manager Stephen Bradley said.

“I've had a number of conversations with Liam, and we know he's had interest, both here and away. I'm just delighted that he sees the next step in his career with us and I'm looking forward to working with him.

“We tried to get him in the summer, we obviously didn't, but we're delighted to get him now. He's a player that we've liked for some time. His qualities and what he brings to the game is something that will make us better as a team and a group as a whole.

“When you look at his history and the moves that he's had, it takes a strong character and a strong person to make those moves and I don't see this one being any different. He's a great age for us and he has great attributes, so I've no doubt he'll deal with the move quite well."

Also today Rovers confirmed the exits of midfielders Chris McCann and Viktor Serdeniuk.