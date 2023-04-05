‘He brought his books to study' – Keith Buckley hails Bohs’ teen ace James McManus ahead of derby clash

Bohemians captain Keith Buckley has tipped teenage prospect James McManus for a bright future – on and off the field – as the Gypsies head into a three-game series which will test their credentials as title contenders.

Bohs have a busy spell ahead, a meeting at home to champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday, a game away to second-placed Derry City on Monday and then another derby, at home to St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday week.

“Two Dublin derbies and a big game away on Easter Monday. The next two weeks will tell a lot where we are but we have nothing to fear. I can't think of any game where someone split us open, we have been working hard defensively,” says Buckley, who is battling with a groin injury to be fit to face a Rovers side currently 10 points behind Bohs.

Buckley was on his year off, travelling in Australia and Asia, when fellow midfielder McManus broke into the first team last season, but the veteran has been able to see McManus up close this term and he’s hugely impressed with the 18-year-old who is juggling his Bohs career with the demands of the looming Leaving Cert.

"James McManus has been brilliant,” says Buckley. “We played on Saturday night in Sligo, he flew home because he had an Irish Oral the next day, he brought his books to study on the way up and on the way home.

“He just gets on with his work, he’s 18. Nothing fazes him, whether it’s a big game or small game.

"The way he plays, he could play at a high level,” added Buckley, also wowed by the form of Polish defender Kacper Radkowski and Krystian Nowak – the match-winning hero away to Sligo last weekend.

“Kasper only came in on a Friday, played his first game on a Saturday, against Shels in the AUL (in a friendly) and he was brilliant.

"At the end of the day it's football, a game is a game at the end of the day regardless if you are playing in Ireland or Poland. Kasper is 22, he is doing well, Krystian is doing well,” added Buckley, confident that the pair will be ready for their first taste of the Bohs-Rovers derby on Friday, a game shown live on Virgin Media.

“They seem to be quite calm, nothing ever rankles with them, they don't let too much faze them.”

Despite their status in the table Buckley, a veteran of a decade of Bohs-Rovers games, is wary of the Hoops’ threat.

“Have they been beaten once in seven games? To be fair, their performances have not reflected their results. I’ve watched their games,” he says.

"They just haven’t put the ball in the back of the net in some games. They scored four against Cork, and again last weekend four again. That’s what Rovers are.

"They can turn it on. If you’re not on it, they can punish you as they’ve got good attacking players.”