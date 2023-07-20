Hat-trick hero Van Lingen scuppers Saints as Pat’s bow out to Luxembourg side

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 F91 Diddleleng 3 (F91 Diddleleng win 5-3 on aggregate)

F91 Diddeleng goalkeeper Didier Desprez heads the ball into his own net, under pressure from St Patrick's Athletic's Conor Carty. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A superbly-taken hat-trick from Oege-Sietse van Lingen saw St Patrick Athletic’s exit Europe at the first hurdle as their Luxembourg opponents simply had too much for them over both legs.

Though Jon Daly’s side started positively in chasing last week’s 2-1 deficit, the exuberance of the seated sell-out of 2,500 at Richmond Park was dampened on eight minutes when Diddleleng took the lead.

Having kept possession well, visiting right-back Kino Delorge overlapped on the stand side to cut past Jamie Lennon. Samir Hadji controlled the cross to tee up striker Van Lingen, who scored the opener last week, to shoot home off the underside of the crossbar.

Rattled, St Pat’s were fortunate not to concede again seven minutes later, Lennon clearing a Hadji header off the line.

A right scramble minutes later saw Hadji have a shot blocked before Yahcuroo Roemer’s follow-up was deflected past a post.

Watch: Bizarre own goal from Diddeleng keeper brings St Pat’s back into Conference League tie

Very much against the run of play, a bizarre own goal brought an equaliser on 22 minutes.

Coming to collect a ricochet from Lennon’s block tackle with Edis Agovic, goalkeeper Didier Desprez panicked on realising he was on the edge of his area, miscuing his attempted headed clearance back behind him and into his own goal.

In open, end-to-end action, Dean Lyness kept Dudelange out with terrific saves from Van Lingen and Hadji in quick succession.

Desprez then redeemed his earlier calamity, first parrying a shot from Conor Carty and then Mark Doyle’s follow-up in what was a breathless first half.

Daly brought on centre-back David Norman and midfielder Adam Murphy from the restart, with Sam Curtis moving out to right-back.

And St Patrick’s certainly had more about them, Carty heading over Forrester’s cross six minutes in before they levelled the tie with a cracking solo goal on the hour.

Eighteen-year-old Murphy collected Jay McGrath’s pass to show superb feet and composure in ghosting past a couple of challenges before arrowing a shot into the near corner of the net.

The elation lasted just seven minutes, however, as a mistake by Norman gifted the ball to Van Lingen who skipped forward to score with a crisp drive.

Though Dudelange had defender Ismael Sidibe sent off for a foul on Murphy, a second booking, on 88 minutes, Van Lingen completed a fine hat-tick five minutes into added time.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Lyness; Brockbank (Norman, h-t), Curtis, McGrath (McCormack, 87), Breslin; Mulraney, Lennon, Timmermans (Murphy, h-t), M. Doyle (E. Doyle, 67); Forrester; Carty (Lonergan, 80).

F91 Diddleleng – Desprez; Delorge, Decker, Sidibe; Ouassiero (Moussaka, 79), Agovic (Bojic, 79, Freire, Kuete (Diouf, 86); Roemer (Schaus, 90+6); Van Lingen, Hadji.

Referee – Edgars Maļcevs (Latvia).