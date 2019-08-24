Sport League of Ireland

Saturday 24 August 2019

Harry Kenny resigns as manager of St Patrick's Athletic

St Patrick's Athletic manager Harry Kenny faces a tough Europa League test against Swedish side IFK Norrkoping. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Harry Kenny has resigned as manager of St Patrick's Athletic.

Following last night's 3-1 FAI Cup defeat to UCD, the Saints, mired in midtable of the Premier Division are left to battle for third place with Bohemians and Derry City.

As a result, Kenny, who replaced Liam Buckley last December, paid the price.

A St Pat's statement read: "St Patrick's Athletic hereby announce that Harry Kenny has resigned from his position as first team manager by mutual consent.

"Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Harry for his professionalism over the last year and in his earlier role as assistant manager.

"Harry would like to thank all involved with St Pats for the support given to him and wishes the club the best of luck in the future."

