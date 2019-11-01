Harry Ascroft finds space in extra time to send Harps into ecstasy and break Drogheda hearts

AUSTRALIAN Harry Ascroft struck in extra time as Finn Harps edged Drogheda United to retain their Premier Division spot.

Ascroft headed home from Tony McNamee’s corner two minutes into the second period of extra time as Harps turned this play-off on its head and stay in the top flight.

Ollie Horgan's side overturned a deficit from the first leg and Ascroft - signed from Balzan in Malta early this year - was the hero of the hour in front of 2,113 at Finn Park.

Mark Russell had prodded Harps in front after seven minutes. The former Greenock Morton and Falkirk player steered home from Ruairi Harkin’s cross for his first goal in Harps’ colours.

Russell had another go, but couldn't get the desired connection on a 20th minute header as he met Mikey Place’s corner.

Harps were promoted via a play-off win over Limerick last year, having edged Drogheda in the First Division play-off.

In their first year back in the top flight, the Donegal side stayed above the low-water line ahead of relegated UCD.

Just before half-time, Sam Todd headed wide from a Mark Timlin corner, but chances were few and far between after Russell broke the deadlock.

On Monday night, Chris Lyons struck a late winner as Drogheda drew first blood in the opening leg, but Russell’s early goal levelled the tie.

Luke Heeney fired wide early in the second half as Drogheda began to press for the first time in the teeming rain.

After Mark Doyle was denied by Harps ‘keeper Mark McGinley in the 65th minute, Harps broke at pace and might have nicked a second.

Raffaele Cretaro was at the controls of a move that ended with Place just unable to steer home at close range.

Six minutes from the end, McGinley saved from a Doyle header after he was picked out by Luke McNally’s teasing ball in.

In a Ballybofey downpour, penalties were looking likely, but Ascroft proved the hero of the hour.

Drogheda laid siege in the closing stages, but were unable to force the night into penalties.

Finn Harps - McGinley; Ascroft, Cowan, Todd; Borg, R.Harkin (McNamee 94), G.Harkin, Timllin, Russell; Cretaro (Coyle 90 (O’Reilly 104)); Place (Boyle 73)

Drogheda - Gratzer; Brown, McNally, Farragher, Kane; Meaney (Wixted h-t), Heeney, Hughes (Adeyemo 97), Brennan (Hollywood 61), Doyle; Lyons (O’Shea 112).

Ref - N Doyle.

