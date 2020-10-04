Harps pick up vital point after Filippo Giovagnoli rings the changes at Dundalk

Michael Duffy of Dundalk shows his frustration during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Finn Harps at Oriel Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

FINN HARPS picked up a vital point in their battle against the drop – holding a second-string Dundalk side to a scoreless draw.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s 10 changes showed during a lacklustre performance against combative opponents. Dundalk still need points on the board if they are to clinch third place and continental football in 2021.

David McMillan squandered the home side’s best chance – failing to connect with Jordan Flores’ cross when unmarked just three yards from goal.

Against defensively sound and well-organised opponents, they did not dominate as you’d expect. They have now won just once in seven league outings.

Michael Duffy, Pat McEleney and Greg Sloggett were called upon early in the second half but had little effect.





DUNDALK: McCarey; Mountney, Gartland, Boyle, Dummigan; Shields, Flores (McEleney, 55); Kelly (Duffy, 54), Patching (Sloggett, 54), Oduwa (Colovic, 63); McMillan.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Webster, Sadiki, Folan; McEleney, G Harkin (Connolly, 75), Donnellan (T McNamee, 90+4), Russell; B McNamee; Kogler (Coyle, 67), O’Sullivan (Foley, 75).

REF – Paul McLaughlin

Online Editors