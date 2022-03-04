Growth of Women’s National League key to League of Ireland clubs’ funding ambitions

This is the weekend where Irish football’s national leagues properly get back to business.

While the men’s League of Ireland is already under way, the resumption of the Women’s National League (WNL) and the various underage leagues for both genders restore a version of normality.

Just over a decade ago, there was no WNL and no underage leagues. At a time whenclubs and the FAI are banging the drum about state support to grow a football industry here, it’s hard to imagine the domestic gamewithout all of these elements.

It remains a work in progress. The welcome arrival of Sligo Rovers on the scene brings the WNL to ten teams, an even number.

Conor O’Grady, the head of the Sligo Rovers academy, spoke last week of what the addition of the underage women’s teams had brought to the club and the senior side was the natural evolution.

“The big thing for me,” said O’Grady, “was that girls shouldn’t have to leave Sligo to play soccer. We have a senior rugby team and a senior GAA team and there was no point in us in having an under-17 or under-19 team without a senior one.”

Significantly, the Bit O’Red are talking about trying to generate attendances for the fixtures, and they are following the lead of Cork City, Bohemians and Shelbourne by both seeking to tap into the fanbase for their men’s side and also attracting new support through the women’s side of the operation. Playing matches in The Showgrounds is reflective of that; otherwise it would send out the wrong message.

The WNL needs the backing. The uncomfortable truth is that crowds are starting from a very low bar and it’s not unusual for fixtures to be attended by friends and family members and a smattering of bystanders, if even that. To grow, WNL clubs probably do have to come under the umbrella of a bigger organisation and this may lead to some challenging discussions.

Read More

However, the idea that this side of the club is a burden on the operation is going out of date. A few years back, this reporter remembers a discussion with a prominent club official who offered the view that a women’s team was a non-runner for them because of a drain on resources with little return.

This perception is changing. Sky Ireland’s partnership with the national side and individual club deals – Bohs announced a link-up with Premier Property Group on Wednesday – highlights that companies do want to get on board with women’s sport. Indeed, the clearest example of this is SSE Airtricity extending their sponsorship to incorporate the WNL. It was a factor in their short-term extension in their FAI relationship.

Earlier this week, League director Mark Scanlon spoke of how Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk, Waterford, Bray and Cobh Ramblers have dipped their toe into the water with women’s U-17 and U-19 teams with all men’s clubs asked to submit a five-year plan for the development of their female wing.

This is patently the right thing to do in 2022, but it’s also important in the context of the bigger picture. To present themselves as embedded in their communities, clubs have to display a willingness to provide something for everyone. When they do, it’s easier to construct a coherent case for financial assistance.

O’Grady’s Cork City counterpart Liam Kearney last week detailed how he needed to ask ex-Turner’s Cross favourite Kevin Doyle for a donation to pay for some equipment to help his underage teams. Until recently, the bulk of Women’s National League players were dipping into their own pocket to play and the league remains wholly amateur.

Investing in the LOI always creates a suspicion of money being diverted towards the wages of senior players in one dressing-room but sharper minds are belatedly working to tackle that impression. Growing the WNL is an essential step in proving lessons have been learned.