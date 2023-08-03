Greg Sloggett keen for Euro boost after girlfriend Chloe Mustaki’s World Cup disappointment

But the midfielder is keen to finish the week on a high and wants his Dundalk side to become history-makers as the first Irish side to overturn a two-goal away leg deficit in European competition.

As he prepared for tonight’s Europa Conference League tie at home to KA (7.45), where the Icelandic side will take a 3-1 first leg lead, Sloggett tried to keep up to date with events in Brisbane. Ireland drew their final group game with Nigeria, of course, and the match had a personal connection for Sloggett as his girlfriend, Chloe Mustaki, was in the Irish squad.

Along with Ciara Grant and Claire O’Riordan, Mustaki was one of only three outfield players in the 23-strong squad not to get any game time at the finals. “I’m disappointed for her not to get on. I didn’t think they threw caution to the wind and could have maybe picked up a win,” says Sloggett.

​“But they came away with a point and are off the mark in their first World Cup. I guess to get there was the main goal and anything else was a bonus. Chloe has had a great experience over there as well so it’s nice to have that behind her.”

Throwing caution to the wind is something that his Dundalk outfit might consider, and could also regret if they concede on the counter-attack, as they face up to a stiff challenge against their Icelandic visitors. The Dundalk camp have talked up their history at Oriel Park and the old ground’s capacity to create an atmosphere capable of intimidating the away side while inspiring their own team, as boss Stephen O’Donnell called for a repeat of their most recent home game, an FAI Cup win for his 10-man side against the league leaders.

“It’s going to take a monumental effort for us to go through, but we’ve had our backs to the wall before and had really special nights at Oriel. Hopefully tonight can be a little bit of the same,” O’Donnell said.

Sloggett knows that while goals are essential for his side to progress, they also need to be wary at the back with KA so lethal. “We didn’t strike the balance in the first leg. Our press was good in many respects but they found their moments well and caught us on the hop,” he says, wary of the distraction of a third round tie with Club Brugge and also the €850,000 reward for progress.

“They took their goals well, they were clinical, they only had one other opportunity bar the ones they scored, we will have to watch out for that in the second leg. We are confident. We conceded poorly, but we felt we dominated the game. If we can bring that level of domination back to Oriel and be a bit more clinical, be a bit more potent in attack, we are confident we can turn that around.”

Dundalk have completed the re-signing of Ireland international Daryl Horgan, but he’s not eligible for this tie. O’Donnell has a full squad to select from.