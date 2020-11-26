Greg Bolger close to Rovers return if FAI Cup run extends season

Greg Bolger missed most of the League of Ireland season through injury but is close to a return. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Veteran Greg Bolger could return for Shamrock Rovers after an injury-scarred season to play in the FAI Cup final next week, if the Hoops can get past Sligo Rovers in Sunday's semi-final.

Bolger (32) has been absent from the Rovers side since July after suffering a leg injury and it was thought that he was out for the season, but Rovers boss Stephen Bradley today confirmed that the Wexford native, seeking his fifth FAI Cup winner's medal, could feature if they are in the Cup final on December 6th.

Sligo sealed their place in the last four, and a trip to Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, with a penalty shoot-out win over Derry City, pitting ex-Hoops player and manager Liam Buckley against his former club.

"Greg is doing well. He trained this week so if we get to a final, he could be involved," Bradley said today.

“If we get there, it is definitely realistic to get him involved. He’s looked really good in training this week. He’s been itching to get back for a couple weeks now. If we get there, he will definitely be in contention.

"I think he has that experience, he’s played in enough finals and enough big games to know how to handle himself and the game. So if we get there, and Greg continues to train like he trains, I would definitely consider him."

Bolger previously won the Cup with St Patrick's Athletic (2014), Cork City (2016, 2017) and Rovers (2019)

Online Editors