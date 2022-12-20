Grant Horton returns to Bohemians as new manager Declan Devine looks to beef up defence

Bohemians boss Declan Devine has moved to plug the gaps in the Gypsies defence by bringing centre half Grant Horton back to the club.

Horton was on loan to Bohs from Cheltenham Town last season but was forced to cut short his loan due to injury after 11 league games. He has since recovered following surgery and Horton will line out for Bohs again after the loan was renewed.

His arrival will be a relief for fans who have seen defenders like Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson and Max Murphy leave the club, with Rory Feely also expected to depart, to League Two side Barrow. To date, Paddy Kirk is the only new defender on board for 2023, as hopes of re-signing Dan Casey have faded.

“Defence is obviously an area of the pitch where we have to strengthen, so I am delighted to bring Grant back to the club," says Devine.

“It has been in the pipeline weeks and I have been really impressed in that time by his attitude, which is first class. I was very impressed by him when he came to the league - he did really well for the club in what was a challenging season. Unfortunately his time at the club was cut short due to injury in the summer, so I feel he is coming back with something to prove.

“He is coming back to Bohs with greater knowledge than when he first came here. He knows what the league is about now, he knows what the club is about now, and I know both fans and staff here really respect him. I’m really looking forward to welcoming him back to the club and getting him hitting the ground running in pre-season.”

Meanwhile, Finn Harps boss Dave Rogers says he had competition for the signing of defender Seamus Keogh. The former Southampton man moves to Harps after a spell with Sligo Rovers and Rogers sees Keogh (20) playing a role in their pus for promotion.

“I am absolutely delighted to bring Séamas to Finn Harps on a two-year contract,” Rogers said.

“From our very first meeting, I could sense the passion and hunger in Séamas and his desire to commit and be part of our future was a real plus point for me. His technical ability and game understanding is second to none and Séamas fits all the criteria and profile of the type of player and person I want at Finn Harps FC.

“We have beaten off some strong competition to win Séamas’ signature and hopefully he can now kick on under our guidance and become a fan’s favourite at Finn Park.”