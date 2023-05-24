Graham Kelly departs DLR Waves to take up a new position at St Patrick's Athletic

Former DLR Waves manager Graham Kelly is taking up an analysis role with St Patrick's Athletic. Photo: Sportsfile

Graham Kelly has departed his role as manager of Women's Premier Division side DLR Waves to take up a new position at St Patrick's Athletic.

Kelly had been in charge of the south Dublin outfit since 2019, leading them to fourth place in 2021 and fifth place last season.

The former Bray Wanderers coach has been working with the Saints in recent times and will now take up a new role after the Inchicore club appointed Jon Daly as first-team manager this week.

“Graham Kelly has come in to help. He was doing our opposition analysis work, and he’s come in to help on a day-to-day basis,” said Daly earlier this month.

Recent DLR Waves assistant and U-19 boss Laura Heffernan will replace Kelly, with the club currently in eight with two wins from their opening 10 games.

“A huge thank you to the committee, coaches, & all the players I've had the pleasure to work with over the past 5 years,” said Kelly on Twitter this morning.

“A really tough decision to leave and especially with the current group of players and staff. A special thank you to Laura Heffernan for all your help and support.”

“The management committee would like to thank Graham for all his hard work since he took up the role and the great strides the club has made in the last five years.

“We wish him well in his new challenge and we are sure he will be a great success. The committee were also unanimous in appointing his successor Ms Laura Heffernan,” added DLR Waves in a statement.

“Laura is one of the most successful managers in the women’s game in Ireland and we have full confidence the club will continue to progress under her guidance.”

Heffernan's first match in charge will be a home clash against Bohemians this Saturday, while St Pat's host Dundalk at Richmond Park on Friday night.