Graham Burke’s brace inspires Shamrock Rovers to third successive win

Graham Burke (10) celebrates with Shamrock Rovers team-mates after scoring his side's second goal during their win over UCD in Tallaght. Photo: Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers glided past UCD to secure their third consecutive victory on a routine night at Tallaght.

An early brace from Graham Burke ensured any pressure was quickly relieved and Jack Byrne wrapped it up midway through the second half.

Despite the scoreline, the Hoops looked sluggish early on. A series of misplaced passes gave UCD possession, however the Students couldn’t keep it long enough to find 17-year-old Jake Doyle, who was leading the line during his first start at this level.

The Hoops soon cleaned up their play, with Byrne central to all three goals on the night.

On 20 minutes, it was Byrne’s pass that split the defence, allowing Rory Gaffney to charge into the box and spring the ball to Burke to convert.

The lead was doubled four minutes later following a Byrne corner, Burke eventually firing his fifth goal of the season into the roof of the net.

Burke had chances for a hat-trick, but it was Byrne who finally secured all three points when his 25-yard strike found its way past Kian Moore.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus; Lopes, Grace, Hoare; Nugent, Clarke; Poom (Kenny, 64), Watts (Ferizaj, 64); Byrne (Farrugia, 64), Burke (Coonan, 64); Gaffney (Gannon, 82).

UCD – Moore; Barr, Keaney, Dempsey, Keane, O’Regan; Behan, Norris (McCarthy, 73), Bolton, Clarke; Doyle (Izekor, 73).

Ref – D MacGraith.