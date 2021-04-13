Graham Burke wonder strike helps Shamrock Rovers pile misery on Derry

13 April 2021; Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside fails to save the shot of Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers to concede his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers moved up to third place in the Premier Division as a moment of magic from Graham Burke highlighted a fine win over Derry City at the Brandywell.

Burke found the net with a spectacular effort from the halfway line, catching City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside out of his goal, to add to Rory Gaffney’s goal just minutes earlier and send Rovers in with a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Derry City could well have taken the lead earlier when Sean Hoare fell short in his attempt to pass back to his goalkeeper and David Parkhouse got to the ball ahead of Alan Mannus, prodding it past the goalkeeper and towards the empty net, only for the ball to hit the outside of the post and stay out.

City were giving the champions as good as they were getting but the game swung in the visitors’ favour on 34 minutes with the opening goal.

The ball came to Graham Burke in the area and his low shot towards the corner was brilliantly saved by Nathan Gartside, but Rory Gaffney latched onto the rebound and swung it into the empty net from the angle to make it 1-0.

Before City could respond, they found themselves 2-0 down, and it was a special goal from Graham Burke, who spotted goalkeeper Gartside off his line and placed the ball perfectly over his head from the halfway line, a spectacular strike from the Ireland international.

Rovers held on comfortably after that to pick up the three points.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Ronan Boyce, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannett (Caoimhin Porter 83’), Danny Lafferty, Ciaran Coll, Jack Malone (Ciaron Harkin 76’), Brendan Barr (Caolan McLaughlin 83’), Will Patching, James Akintunde (Patrick Ferry 76’), David Parkhouse (Will Fitzgerald 59’).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Sean Gannon, Liam Scales, Gary O’Neill, Graham Burke, Danny Mandroiu (Dean Williams 81’), Max Murphy (Roberto Lopes 65’), Dylan Watts (Darragh Nugent 75’), Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene 65’).

Referee: Damien McGraith.

