Graham Burke agrees three-year deal to re-sign for Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers have secured a long-term deal with striker Graham Burke which will keep the international at Tallaght Stadium until at least 2024.

Burke is currently on loan to Rovers from Preston but his contract with the Championship side runs out in the summer, when he was due to be a free agent, but Rovers have moved quickly to tie him down.

"Shamrock Rovers F.C. has signed a pre-contract agreement with striker Graham Burke that will activate once Graham's existing contract with Preston North End ends in May 2021. This long-term contract will see Graham remain with the Hoops for at least 3 more seasons," the club said today.

Burke joined Preston from Rovers in 2018, just after he had broken into the Ireland side, but he managed just 12 league games for the Deepdale side before being loaned out.

Online Editors