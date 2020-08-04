Government's travel restrictions could pose major problems for LOI clubs in Europe

Shamrock Rovers players warm up prior to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin

League of Ireland clubs may have to play a 'home' European match away from home, and could even face the prospect of being axed from European competition later this month, if government guidelines do not allow them to compete against an opponent from a country not on the "green list" for travel.

Dundalk, Bohemians, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers will learn their European fates on Monday when UEFA make the draws for the preliminary rounds of the Champions League and Europa League.

To account for problems related to Covid-19, UEFA have already decided against two-legged ties and the early rounds will be decided by a one-off match.

Dundalk are due to play in the Champions League on August 18th or 19th while Bohs, Rovers and Derry will compete in the Europa League on August 27.

UEFA today told all clubs due to compete in Europe that they must inform European football's governing body, two days before the draw is made, of any Covid-related travel restrictions imposed by their own governments.

UEFA said their rule change "was justified by the current environment created by the Covid-19 pandemic and in particular, the various travel restrictions which have been imposed across the continent due to the persistence of the sanitary crisis".

If an Irish club is then drawn at home against a team from a nation not on the green list, currently a list of 14 countries, and Irish government rules ban travel to Ireland from that country, the club would have to nominate a neutral venue in another UEFA member state to play the game, but would be deemed to be the home team and would be responsible for staging the game.

That would be a major financial and logistical issue for any Irish club.

However, UEFA also stated today that if the government of one country makes changes to its policy on travel and bans travel to a particular country after the draw is made, the club unable to travel would forfeit the tie.

UEFA also stated that in the event of a positive Covid-19 test for a player or staff member in the lead up to a game, the tie would go ahead once a club had a list of 13 players eligible to play in the game.

Online Editors