Government gives green light for LOI U17 and U19 leagues to resume

The Government has granted a concession to schoolboy soccer and given the green light for the U-17 and U-19 leagues at Elite League of Ireland level to resume despite an announcement last week that all underage soccer was on hold.

And Junior Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers TD, said he plans to present "tailored proposals and approaches" to permit a wider return to sporting activity in 2021.

The FAI said last week it regretted that "all underage National League matches for boys and girls from Under-13 to Under-19 level has been cancelled on the guidance of Government".

There was widespread criticism of that decision which came 24 hours after the GAA announced the fixture list for their underage provincial and all-Ireland championships over the next month and it was viewed as Gaelic games being given favourable treatment ahead of the soccer community.

The issue was raised at an Oireachtas committee on sport today and following that, junior minister for sport, Jack Chambers TD, announced on Twitter that some soccer would return, as the U-17 and U-19 leagues were now back on to coincide with the return to play of the minor and U-20 championships in Gaelic football and hurling.

However, the U-13 and U-15 leagues at League of Ireland level, and all other underage soccer, remains on hold.

"The FAI Elite Under 17s and Under 19s leagues can now recommence and continue in line with the decision to facilitate the Minor and Under 20 Intercounty Championship," Chambers said.

"Looking ahead to 2021, the Government wants to ensure that sport can play the maximum possible role in sustaining people’s physical and mental wellbeing and consequently their general morale I have written to all national governing bodies of sport to engage urgently over the coming weeks with sporting bodies to consider all available evidence and data for the purposes of informing the development of tailored proposals and approaches for future mitigation measures.

"It is envisaged that such proposals would enable the Government to review and potentially adapt the suite of public health measures currently applying to sport, competition and exercise activities for many of our indoor and outdoor sports."

