Goalkeeping error hands 10-man Hoops equaliser as spoils shared in entertaining Dublin derby

Bohemians goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness spills a shot from Shamrock Rovers' Richie Towell resulting in the equalising goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

BEFORE kick-off in Tallaght, the idea of a draw would probably have disappointed Shamrock Rovers and satisfied Bohemians given their respective situations and preparations for this encounter.

The state of play had changed dramatically by the interval, and the second half fightback from the ten man Hoops to rescue a point was brought about by a combination of their experience and tenacity allied to the inability of Bohs to capitalise on a promising situation.

From a position of control, they nearly came away with nothing as the champions-elect finished stronger despite the numerical imbalance with teenage striker Aidomo Emakhu unable to convert a trio of late opportunities.

Stephen Bradley's side were cheered off the pitch at full-time, a difference from the mood at the halfway point where they deservedly found themselves playing catch-up after a controversial red card for Roberto Lopes potentially set up a silent second half with away fans barred from an occasion that looked set to end in an away win.

Instead, Rovers responded to demonstrate why durability has underpinned their charge towards a retention of their crown.

It looked grim for Bohs beforehand.

With top scorer Georgie Kelly ruled out with a groin injury, they then lost his supporting act Ross Tierney with a foot problem late in the day before goalkeeper James Talbot aggravated a groin issue in the warm-up.

Stephen McGuinness was given a last-minute shout to take over between the sticks, with Friday's FAI Cup semi final with Waterford a factor in decisions.

The rustiness of McGuinness would prove an issue.

An indifferent run had created the impression that the cup was Bohs' best route to Europe but that was possibly based on the assumption they would struggle to take three points from this encounter.

After overcoming a sticky early patch here, the idea didn't seem so fanciful.

Rovers weren't quite at the races, with sloppy errors in possession playing into the hands of a Bohs side that has the ability to break quickly with the excellent Scottish wingers Liam Burt and Ali Coote a great outlet against a side operating with wing backs.

Barry Cotter was in erratic form on the left flank for the hosts and Coote had his measure. Meanwhile, Kelly's replacement Promise Omochere was working the Rovers rearguard with Keith Ward slipping into space behind him and the midfield base solid with Keith Buckley tigerish and Dawson Devoy picking passes.

After a handful of near misses, all the elements were evident in the breakthrough goal eight minutes before the interval. A rapid fire Bohs counter exposed the sluggish hosts with a Devoy pass from deep finding Omochere who slipped through Ward for the killer final ball across the box where Burt raced in to finish with Rovers right wing back Ronan Finn unable to get back.

Before Rovers could recover, they were delivered a gut punch when Buckley's midfield tackle on Finn sent Omochere racing through on goal with his path blocked by a tug of the jersey by Roberto Lopes.

Sean Gannon was covering but ref Neil Doyle produced a red card, taking the view that Lopes had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity. The nub of the debate was if the shirt pull had slowed up Omochere enough for Gannon to get back.

Either way, the partisan crowd were stunned, although any sense of injustice in the Rovers camp could be levelled out by Doyle's sympathetic reaction to rash challenges either side of the interval by Richie Towell and the enigmatic Cotter - the latter could have joined Lopes in the dressing room.

Rovers - who had earlier lost Gary O'Neill after a blow to the head - reverted to a back four for the second half and they were always going to be facing an uphill task against a team that can move the ball well on the quality surface.

Coote and Omochere both squandered opportunities to put Bohs two in front before the hour mark and that gave hope to the natives.

A triple sub injected energy prior to their equaliser, even if there was more than a hint of good fortune about it with Towell's long range strike misjudged by McGuinness who could only watch in agony as the ball slipped through his hands.

With replacements Aaron Greene, Neil Farrugia and Emakhu adding speed, they went in search of another as Bohs withered. “They were very, very negative," said Bradley, “They looked like they didn't want to lose the game instead of wanting to win the game”

In saying that, Burt and sub Roland Idowu did have opportunities to restore their advantage before the late Rovers rally that ended with Emakhu fluffing his lines and both camps leaving the ground with pangs of regret.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Gannon, Lopes, Hoare; Finn, O'Neill (McCann 41), Towell, Cotter (Kavanagh 87; Burke 89); Mandroiu (Farrugia 67), Watts (Greene 67); Gaffney (Emakhu 67)

Bohemians: McGuinness, Feely (Lyons 90), Cornwall, Kelly, Breslin; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Idowu 80), Ward (Mullins 74), Burt (Levingston 90); Omochere

Referee: Neil Doyle