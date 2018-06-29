Goalkeeper Supple steals the show as Bohemians edge derby at Dalymount

Bragging rights are normally associated with derby wins but for Bohemians, breathing space at the bottom of the table was the main outcome of their hard-earned defeat of St Patrick's Athletic.

Bragging rights are normally associated with derby wins but for Bohemians, breathing space at the bottom of the table was the main outcome of their hard-earned defeat of St Patrick's Athletic.

And while Bohs winger Kevin Devaney will, rightly, earn praise for the 39th minute goal, a stunning strike, this win would not have happened only for Gyspies keeper Shane Supple.

The Saints could have, and should have, been 4-0 up by the time Devaney found the net and over the course of 90 minutes in a tense Dublin derby watched by a crowd of 2,255, Supple's saves were almost in the double figures.

Pat's fans, having now witnessed a six-game losing streak, wonder where goals will come from but the Saints had enough chances to win three games last night, only for slack finishing and top-class goalkeeping from Supple to frustrate them.

Bohs have problems to deal with as well, this game the last appearance of attacker Dylan Watts in a red and black shirt as his loan deal from Leicester has ended, but for now what matters is the win, as defeat last night, and a win for Limerick, would have seen Bohs escape the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

Home form has been the big concern for Bohs this season and Keith Long's side looked like they were anything but comfortable.

Supple was first called into action on 16 minutes, saving from Ryan Brennan and a minute later Brennan had another opportunity to score,played in by Conan Byrne and even though Brennan had only keeper Supple to beat, his effort slid wide.

Supple came up with another save, on 21 minutes, this time frustrating Jamie Lennon and two minutes later the Bohs keeper was needed again, on this occasion Conan Byrne the threat.

It seemed as if it was going to take a miracle for Bohs to reach the sanctuary of half time having not conceded, but somehow Devaney popped up with his stunning strike, the winger picking up possession on the halfway line and Devaney struck home.

The goal added confidence but in the second half it was still the away side who looked more likely to score, Supple tested again and he somehow had the answer.

BOHEMIANS - Supple; Pender, Casey, Cornwall (Ward 46), Kirk (Leahy 58); Moore (Kavanagh 63), Brennan, Morris, Watts, Devaney; Stokes.

ST PATS - Murphy; Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon, K Brennan (Turner 86); C Byrne, R Brennan, Clarke (Doona 68); T Byrne (Keegan 74).

REF: Robert Hennessy

Online Editors