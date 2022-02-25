Goalkeeper Ed McGinty the hero as classy Sligo sink Saints

There’s a bit of quality about the Bit O’Red as Sligo Rovers got the best possible, albeit delayed, start to the new season, as Liam Buckley’s side earned a win away to his former club St Patrick’s Athletic.

Any fears about how Rovers would cope this season without key men like John Mahon and Johnny Kenny were, for now, put to one side as new arrival Aidan Keena marked his return to the league, after a spell in the UK, with a sublime display and a 78th-minute goal which proved to be the winner.

Debutants Keena, Nando Pijnaker, Will Fitzgerald and Karl O’Sullivan all made an impression in their first outing for Rovers but the win would not have been possible without stalwarts Greg Bolger and, in particular, Ed McGinty.

He is talked about as one of the best goalkeepers in the league and he underlined his reputation, delivering a string of saves, especially in the last 10 minutes as Pat’s surged forward, though it was the crossbar which prevented the Saints for nabbing an injury-time equaliser and a possible draw.

Ex-Pat’s man Keena drew the ire of the Saints fans, first for an early dive which earned him a yellow card and then his celebration for his goal, but the Westmeath native has already marked himself out as a player to watch. Home supporters at a well-attended Richmond Park had high expectations for the night and for the season ahead, morale boosted by an opening-night win away to Shelbourne.

But home advantage seemed to mean little to the Saints as Sligo took control from early on, Keena hitting the crossbar after nine minutes.

And four minutes from half-time, Sligo had their reward, a well-worked move where the ball found its way to Adam McDonnell, who whipped in a cross and Saints boss Tim Clancy will be aggrieved at how easy the finish was for Horgan.

Pat’s looked a lot sharper early in the second half, their first real chance on 56 minutes when McGinty denied Billy King, and McGinty was there again soon after to deny James Abankwah. Sligo absorbed that pressure and, on the break, made it 2-0 on 78 minutes, Keena seeing his shot go in despite the best efforts of Anang.

Sub Tunde Owoloabi burst through to nick his first Saints goal on 81 minutes, and the home side sensed another goal, but a superb save from McGinty to deny Mark Doyle was key, and once Redmond’s header was kept out by the crossbar, Sligo’s win was safe.

ST PAT’S ATHLETIC – Anang; Scott, Abankwah, Redmond, Breslin; Forrester, Lennon (Owolabi 71); Burns, King (Murphy 85), M Doyle; E Doyle.

SLIGO ROVERS – McGinty; Horgan, Pijnaker, Buckley, McCourt; O’Sullivan (Byrne 78), Bolger, Morohan (Cawley 72), Fitzgerald; McDonnell; Keena (Mata 87).

REF – Ben Connolly