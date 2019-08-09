Glen McAuley scored his first goal since his return home from Liverpool to send St Patrick’s Athletic through to the next round of the FAI Cup.

Glenn McAuley emerges as the hero as St Pat's survive Bray scare in Cup

Dominant from the start, St Pat's hit the woodwork through Darragh Markey and Simon Madden only to find themselves a goal down five minutes before the break.

Bray's hardworking midfielder John Martin won a free kick that Derek Daly’s left foot sublimely crashed against the St Pat's crossbar, the ball flying up into the air.

Striker Dean Williams was first to the dropping ball to bundle it over the line and put the Seagulls in front.

St Pat's laid siege to the Bray goal from the restart, with Dave Webster nabbing the equaliser before sub McAuley cut in from the left to seal it in a second half where both teams had chances.

Shamrock Rovers just enough to see off the challenge of an improved Finn Harps with a 1-0 win at Tallaght Stadium, thanks to a 22nd minute Dan Carr strike.

Cabinteely took last year's finalists Cork City to penalties after a 2-2 draw, the Leesiders prevailing 5-4 in the shoot-out at Stradbrook.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers won their first FAI Cup tie since 2016 by securing their biggest-ever victory in the competition – an 8-0 triumph away to Leinster Senior League second-tier side Glebe North.

Midfielders David Cawley and Kris Twardek both bagged hat-tricks.

Derry City left it late to see off valiant Wexford Youths with the in-form David Parkhouse striking the only goal six minutes from the end.

Limerick also left it late away to Munster Senior League side Cobh Wanderers after surviving a number of nervous moments.

Cobh had wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead before Edmond O’Dwyer found the bottom corner with a fine finish from a Karl O’Sullivan assist.

Teenager Ryan O’Shea spared 2005 winners Drogheda United from FAI Cup embarrassment as his second-half winner saw off a spirited Avondale at United Park.

The substitute produced a composed finish to fire in the winning goal in the 73rd minute after a Luca Gratzer own goal gifted the side from Carrigaline an unlikely route back into the cup tie.

Tim Clancy’s promotion chasing team dominated the first half and led at the break courtesy of Mark Doyle’s smart finish from Stephen Meaney’s cross.

