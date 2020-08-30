Giovagnoli gets off to winning start as Dundalk progress in FAI Cup

Dundalk interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli during the FAI Cup second round win over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park in Cobh, Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Filippo Giovagnoli has negotiated the first hurdle of his Dundalk reign with victory over Cobh Ramblers in the FAI Cup.

Giovagnoli and his assistant Giuseppe Rossi were installed as the new Lilywhites management ticket early last week, and the Italians oversaw their first win at St Colman's Park, thanks to goals either side of half-time from Dane Massey and David McMillan.

Following a long spell of Dundalk possession, Dane Massey fired the visitors in front with a sweet left-foot strike on 28 minutes.

However, it wasn't until the 80th minute when Dundalk doubled their lead, when Cobh's Greg Henry was adjudged to have brought down Daniel Kelly in the penalty area.

McMillan made no mistake with his spot-kick as Giovagnoli and his side booked their place in the quarter-final draw.

Online Editors