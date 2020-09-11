Giovagnoli era at Oriel starts with a bang as Dundalk shade five-goal thriller

Georgie Poynton of Shelbourne shoots to score his side's second goal, from a penalty, past Dundalk goalkeeper Aaron McCarey. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

There is nothing ordinary about life around Dundalk these days and a five-goal thriller to kick off Filippo Giovagnoli’s reign sits in comfortably with the plot twists.

The Italian faced questions about Giovanni Trapattoni at his unveiling, but the great man would have suffered nightmares about the open nature of this affair. Still, a win is a win, as Dundalk native Steve Staunton once said, and Giovagnoli now has a 100 per cent Oriel Park record.

Local fans wondering what their owners have in mind for their next trick read with horror that the idea of staging Dundalk’s home games in the Aviva Stadium was part of Peak6’s plan to take the FAI’s share in the Ballsbridge venue.

It’s understood the doomed plan involved the Louth club playing around ten games per year in Dublin 4, with loyal fans brought there and back via a train. This isn’t the first conversation that alluded to ‘moving the franchise’, with alarm bells ringing when a plan to relaunch the club website was met with the suggestion that using the Lilywhites moniker might be preferable to the Dundalk name.

Frustration with facilities and a perception of the local council may be fuelling some comments, but it provides a stark reminder that this story has miles left to run and nobody is quite sure where it’s going.

In the short term, chairman Bill Hulsizer is rumoured to be mulling over doing media to address recent reports, while Giovagnoli is bound for Andorra next week, saddled with pressure to deliver a Europa League result to generate cash and good vibes.

After two weeks to properly take stock of the squad at his disposal, the shock appointment left ’keeper Gary Rogers on the bench here and opted for Aaron McCarey. Seán Gannon stayed amongst the subs with Seán Hoare favoured out of position at right full-back.

Patrick Hoban missed out through injury, and Patrick McEleney was then ruled out after damaging himself in the warm-up.

That was a sign there would be nothing routine about this opening Oriel night. The game then coughed up four goals inside 23 minutes. Dundalk were tuned in at the outset, and a stunner from Michael Duffy when he was invited inside onto his favoured right foot 25 yards from goal broke the deadlock.

Duffy is one of the many Dundalk players out of contract, and is apparently attracting interest from League One level in addition to local suitors.

Brian Gartland doubled the advantage by nodding home Duffy’s corner. This was quickly cancelled out by a Dan Byrne header before Shels levelled in controversial circumstances when ref Paul McLaughlin made the curious decision to punish Gartland when he jostled with ex-Dundalk striker Ciarán Kilduff in the box.

Another former Lilywhite, Poynton, dispatched the spot-kick. There was still three-quarters of the game remaining.

Lively

And it stayed lively. Dundalk appeared the stronger side, yet Shels grew in confidence after their double strike.

From the restart, Dundalk attempted to regain their earlier momentum but their lead goal was helped by ponderous play from Seán Quinn with Greg Sloggett picking his pocket at the edge of the area before firing another thunderbolt beyond the luckless Colin McCabe. Giovagnoli was already readying Daniel Kelly at this point, and the speedy sub was busy as Shels had to take risks.

The guests kept finding gaps in the Dundalk rearguard with sub Karl Sheppard squandering a gilt-edged chance to square it up with Ian Morris’s side strong on set-pieces.

Giovagnoli shuffled his deck in an attempt to see the game out, and his team just about succeeded with hair-raising moments at both ends in the finale. They will need to be more disciplined on their European travels.

Dundalk: McCarey, Hoare, Gartland, Boyle, Leahy; Shields, Sloggett; Colovic (Kelly 60), Murray (Mountney 82), Duffy (Gannon 82); McMillan (Oduwa 74)

Shelbourne: McCabe, Poynton, L Byrne, D Byrne, O’Hanlon; Deegan (O Brennan 87), Quinn; Fernandes (Sheppard 63), R Brennan (M Byrne 63), Rooney (Kabia 75); Kilduff (Dobbs 87)

REF: P McLaughlin

