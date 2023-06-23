Gesture to crowd earns Damien Duff a red card as Pat’s claim spoils in feisty derby

St Patrick’s Athletic 1, Shelbourne 0

The visiting boss, who was earlier cautioned by ref Rob Hennessy, was sanctioned for foul and abusive language and a gesture in the direction of the Pat's fans which was also picked up by the match officials.

A card was not produced on the pitch – and Duff said in post-match interviews that he was in the dark about where he stood – but it was confirmed afterwards that he was awarded a red and will now face a touchline ban.

His anguish sent the St Patrick's Athletic fans home in even better spirits. When the Saints splashed out to recruit Jake Mulraney after his return home from the MLS, they had moments like the one which settled this derby in mind.

In a feisty game of fine margins where the Saints were below the level of their form before the break, Mulraney’s delicious 69th-minute free kick was enough to claim the spoils.

Shels were entitled to feel unlucky. They weren’t happy with Hennessy for awarding the free after JJ Lunney lost control of the ball and barged into the eventual goalscorer.

But, while the bench were animated with the officiating, with Duff engaged in discussions with the fourth official afterwards following a gesture in the direction of celebrating Saints fans, the Shels analysis of their own display will have to focus on their lack of killer instinct in the spells where they were the better side.

The guests burst out of the block with purpose, their 4-4-2 shape when they had the ball posing problems for the home side with the overlapping John Ross Wilson dangerous on the right side. Front pair Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd were prominent too yet promising positions were squandered by poor decision-making. The Turkish takeover of the Reds will give Duff more ammunition in the summer transfer market and they could do with extra creativity going forward.

Despite competing strongly, they were lucky to go in level, with Gavin Molloy and then Shane Griffin both called upon to make last-ditch clearances in a pair of frantic goalmouth scrambles.

Jon Daly had mixed things in a stoppage before the interval, with the subdued Chris Forrester moved out towards the left in a 3-5-2 shape intended to nullify Shels' threat

It remained a tight contest, with the intensity levels raised by the halting of a Shels counter which led to a row involving players of both sides and Hennessy producing four yellows, three of which went to Duff’s side. Mark Coyle was arguably lucky to escape with a yellow for a kick but there was a lot going on and the officials were struggling to stay on top of it.

Duff was booked for his protests after a Boyd penalty shout was waved away and his mood wasn’t improved when Mulraney’s deadly accurate strike left Conor Kearns rooted to the spot. Shels huffed and puffed in their vain search for a leveller.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Lyness, Brockbank (McGrath 73), Lewis, Curtis, Breslin; Lennon; Mulraney (M Doyle 81), Murphy, Forrester, McCormack (McClelland 64); Carty (E Doyle 73)

SHELBOURNE: Kearns, JR Wilson (Hakiki 75), Quinn, Molloy, Griffin; Caffrey, Coyle (Arubi 81), Lunney, T Wilson (Farrell 60); Moylan; Boyd

REF: Rob Hennessy