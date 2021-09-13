Georgie Kelly’s strike gets Bohemians back to winning ways in Ballybofey

Bohemians players celebrates their side's first goal scored by Promise Omochere during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Georgie Kelly’s 14th goal of the season handed Finn Harps their first defeat in eight games.

Donegal native Kelly smashed home a 41st-minute penalty, blasting past Gerard Doherty after Kosovar Sadiki fouled Ross Tierney, to move Bohemians a point off the top four.

Harps were incensed with Bohs’ 32nd-minute opener, home midfielder Will Seymore was on the ground, after appearing to get caught with a high foot. Play continued and after Ryan Rainey’s goal-line block denied Kelly, Promise Omochere headed in a lob from Keith Buckley.

Harps pulled a goal back 10 minutes from the end as Ryan Rainey stooped to head home Dave Webster’s cross.

Bohs held on for the points which gets them back to winning ways after last Friday's defeat at Drogheda United.

Finn Harps: Doherty; Webster, McEleney, Sadiki, Boyle; Dunleavy (Owolabi h-t), Seymore (Coyle 35); O’Sullivan, McNamee, Rainey; Boyd (Foley 68).

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Omochere 20), Tierney (Feely 87), Burt; G Kelly.

Referee: P McLaughlin.