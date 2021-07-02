Georgie Kelly haunts Saints as Bohs knock nine-man Pats off top spot

St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros concedes a goal, a freekick scored by Tyreke Wilson of Bohemians, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Goals from Georgie Kelly and Liam Burt, either side of a stunning free-kick from Tyreke Wilson, got Bohemians back on track after last week’s humbling in Sligo as St Pat’s finished with nine men at Dalymount Park.

A sixth successive home win avenged two defeats to St Pat’s earlier in the season, knocking the Inchicore side off the top of the table, to keep Bohemians fourth.

Though the visitors started the better, Bohemians played their way into the game, their high press bringing its reward on 44 minutes. A slip by Billy King on the right allowed Gypsies’ right-back Andy Lyons to gain possession and cross for Kelly to score against his former club.

Pat’s equalised after the break via an Lyons own goal but Bohs regained the initiative when Desmond received a second booking and was duly sent off. Wilson added further punishment with a sublime free kick.

Winger Burt added the gloss, running from inside his own half to crack a shot to the corner of Vitezslav Jaros’ net on 81 minutes. St Pat’s then had skipper Ian Bermingham dismissed for a second yellow on 85 minutes before substitute Jay McClelland got their second goal.

Bohemians – Talbot; Lyons, Feely, C Kelly, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy (Ward, 87); Coote (Finnerty, 90+3), Tierney, Burt (Mullins, 87); G Kelly (Hery, 90).

St Patrick’s Athletic – Jaros; Bone (McCormack, 78), Desmond, Barrett, Bermingham; Burns, Lennon, Forrester, King (McClelland, 68); Benson: Smith.

Ref – R Hennessy (Clare).