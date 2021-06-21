Georgie Kelly strikes to give resurgent Bohemians derby win over Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians' Georgie Kelly shoots to score despite the attention of Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The 100-strong band of Bohemians supporters allowed in to Dalymount Park had a difficult choice deciding which was the sweetest outcome of their derby win at home to Shamrock Rovers: their own progression into the top four for the first time this season or another dent into the hopes of the Hoops retaining their league title.

Strikers like Turlough O’Connor and Glen Crowe have been afforded hero status around Phibsboro way over the years, but Donegal man Georgie Kelly has, after a testing start to his time at the club, worked his way into their hearts and while his second-half strike was his 11th of the season, it was definitely his biggest goal in a red and black shirt, a class finish from a sublime team goal.

Bohs could have been 3-0 down after a difficult first 15 minutes but came back with a superb second-half display.

With early-season fears of a drop into the relegation zone now a distant memory and in Kelly have a striker who was once dangerously low on confidence but is now at the peak of his powers, though James Talbot also played a huge role in the win with saves that mark him out as probably the best keeper in the country right now.

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians, second from left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Shamrock Rovers. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians, second from left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Shamrock Rovers. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Having gone 33 league games without a single defeat, Rovers have now lost three of their last six, and a record of just one clean sheet in eight games, for a side who were so tight at the back last term, is a big concern.

Rovers came into the game proud of a four-game winning run in their clashes with Bohs and the dominance in the fixture was evident in the game on the night, as Rovers owned the ball for long spells in the first half, though conversely were unable to make it count.

The Hoops could have out of sight in the first 15 minutes alone, all chances coming from striker Rory Gaffney, but a mixture of defending, goalkeeping and the presence of the crossbar kept James Talbot’s goal intact.

In fact it was 3-0 to Rovers at halftime on an unwanted scoreline, number of players booked, as Lee Grace, Chris McCann and Sean Hoare were all cautioned by Neil Doyle.

It just Rovers just eight minutes to carve out their first opening and Gaffney should really have done better with a shot that was well wide of the target.

Two minutes later Gaffney was again a threat as he sent in a cross which took a deflection off defender Ciaran Kelly and struck the crossbar but bobbled away to safety.

Galway native Gaffney had his best effort on 15 minutes when he bore down on goal and fired in a well-struck shot, which was met by a fine save from Talbot.

It was all very scrappy after that intense opening spell, Bohs relieved to have absorbed the pressure without any cost in terms of a goal.

The closest Bohs came to a threat on goal was a free kick from Ali Coote, 10 minutes before half time, which hit the side netting.

Staying in the game was the aim for Bohs early on but they seemed to draw confidence from their defiance of the champions, the home side looking bright early in the half when Rory Feely played in Ross Tierney, only for the U21 cap to run out of room.

But it was a superb team goal, started at right back by Rory Feely, which put Bohs in front, Liam Burt with the killer pass for Kelly and then Kelly with the move and turn of pace which got the better of his marker, Roberto Lopes, and a shot which beat keeper Alan Mannus, who had been a spectator up until then.

With Danny Mandroiu struggling to make an impact on his return to Dalymount Park, a year after he has hailed as a hero by the Bohs supporters, Rovers looked for a way back into the game but any threats were dealt with by Talbot, who pulled off a fine double save to deny Graham Burke and sub Aaron Greene 10 minutes from time.

The concession of late goals has cost Bohs dearly this season but Talbot’s goal, and clean sheet record, remained intact as Rovers now look for a way to rediscover what made them so strong.

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, C Kelly, Cornwall, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy; Coote, Tierney (Levingston 90), Burt (Ward 81); G Kelly.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Grace (Greene 63), Lopes; McCann (Finn 53), O’Neill; Gannon, Mandroiu, Scales; Burke; Gaffney.

Referee: Neil Doyle.