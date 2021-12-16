Georgie Kelly: I need to strike when the iron is hot and push for an overseas move

Georgie Kelly has explained his reasons for leaving Bohemians and seeking an opportunity overseas.

The League of Ireland’s top scorer in 2021, who was voted PFA Ireland Player of the Year by his peers, has opted to try his luck abroad because his form has opened doors which may not be there in the future.

Kelly was offered a new deal at Bohemians and his local club Derry City also made a strong play for his services but in the past week he informed both outfits of his intention to capitalise on his 26-goal campaign and sample another league.

He has yet to decide on where he goes but there is firm interest from England and Scotland and potential openings further afield.

“It’s a short career and I’m not young,” Kelly told the ‘LOI Central’ podcast.

“I’m 25. The way I’m looking at it is, there’s a whole lot of luck involved in having a good season and scoring goals and you need to strike when the iron is hot.

“It’s hard to weigh up but I think it’s the right decision. As regards destination, I don’t know what the plan is yet and that’s the truth.

“But I know how under pressure clubs are (in Ireland) and it was more to let them know as early as I could.

“I’ll always have a connection with Bohs,” added the former Dundalk striker who arrived at Dalymount via an uninspiring spell at St Pat’s which has been traced to a lactic acid problem that was discovered over the winter. “I wasn’t hot property and Keith (Long) backed me.”