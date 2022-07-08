Gavin Molloy on the double as Shelbourne avenge earlier Finn Harps defeats

Gavin Molloy of Shelbourne celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's second goal at Tolka Park last night. Photo: Eoin Smith/Shelbourne FC Twitter

Shelbourne avenged their two defeats to Finn Harps with a 3-1 win at Tolka Park.

Gavin Molloy hit a first-half brace on his fifth appearance, before Jack Moylan’s strike on 75 minutes secured a first win in five for Shelbourne.

Harps announced two new signings right before kick-off, as Scottish striker Robert Jones made his debut. Australian centre-half Liam McGing was also named on the bench, having last played for Sydney FC.

Damien Duff made three changes to the side that were defeated by Sligo last week. Kameron Ledwidge, Jad Hakiki and Sean Boyd came in for John Ross Wilson, Brian McManus.

Ollie Horgan opted for four changes, as Jones, Ryan Rainey, Ethan Boyle, and Dylan Duncan replaced Jose Carrillo, Bastien Héry, Liam McGing and Conor Tourish.

Moylan and Boyd went close early on for the Reds, in a balmy Drumcondra. The hosts took the lead on 15 minutes when Molloy nodded in Shane Farrell’s corner, the 20-year-olds first goal for Shelbourne.

Harps were back on level terms minutes later though, as Donelan’s terrific in-swinging free-kick found the head of Ethan Boyle, who scored his third of the season

In a frantic first half, it was Shelbourne who regained the lead five minutes before the break.

Ireland U18 international Hakiki jinked his way through the Harps box with ease and squared to Molloy on the edge, who’s glorious effort nestled in the bottom corner.

The Reds could have added a third before the whistle, but Mulreany stood strong to deny Moylan’s powerful shot from close range. After the restart, Farrell’s dangerous ball across was just missed by Boyd in front of goal, as Harps laboured, and struggled to create chances.

Moylan’s driving effort was well saved by Mulreany on 70 minutes, as Hakiki’s magical footwork caused havoc on the right wing. Shels sealed the three points on 75 minutes, as Boyd found Moylan, who coolly slotted his fourth goal of the season.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Kane, Ledwidge, Byrne, Griffin, Farrell; Molloy, Lunney (Coyle 82); Moylan, Boyd (Carr 86), Hakiki (McManus 79).

Finn Harps: Mulreany; Rainey (McGing 82), Boyle, Slevin, Donelon; N’Zeyi (Héry 69), Connolly; Duncan (McCaffrey 60), McNamee, Mihaljevic (Rudden 82); Jones.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.