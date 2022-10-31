Gary Cronin steps down as manager of Longford Town

Longford Town are on the lookout for a new manager as Gary Cronin departed the club on Monday.

Cronin, who made 52 appearances for the club as a player, cited “personal circumstances” as the reason for stepping away.

The announcement comes one day after Longford’s First Division play-off defeat to Galway United.

The 43-year-old left Bray Wanderers to become Longford boss last December, taking over from Daire Doyle before leading the midlands side to a fourth place finish this term.

Longford held Galway to a 2-2 home draw last Wednesday, but were defeated 3-0 by the Tribesmen on Sunday, who face Waterford in the play-off final. Longford’s last Premier Division campaign was in 2021.

“Gary was a former player at the club where he made 52 appearances before becoming a coach and assistant manager under Tony Cousins,” said the club in a statement.

“Gary then went on to manage Bray Wanderers for three and a half years before being appointed Manager of Longford Town in December 2021.

“Gary brought the club into another playoff this season, finishing a respectable fourth in the league, only behind full-time outfits Galway, Waterford and league winners Cork City.

“The club would like to express our huge thanks to Gary and his backroom staff for their tremendous efforts this season. We wish Gary all the best in the future.”