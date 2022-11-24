Gary Cronin joins Declan Devine in the dugout at Bohemians as his number two

Gary Cronin has agreed to become the new assistant manager of Bohemians.

It was reported earlier this month that Cronin was in talks with manager Declan Devine to make him his number two. It’s now understood those discussions have reached a positive conclusion, with Cronin now set to join Devine in the dugout at Dalymount Park for the 2023 season.

Cronin departed Longford Town last month after leading them to a fourth in the First Division before defeat by Galway United in the play-offs. The 43-year-old had a previous three-and-a-half-year stint at Bray Wanderers, leading them to a second spot in 2020.

Devine was appointed as Bohemians manager last month on a two-year deal, taking over from Keith Long, who parted company with the club last August. Devine had two spells in charge of his hometown club Derry City and led them to an FAI Cup in 2012, along with European qualification on three occasions before parting company with the Candystripes in April 2021.

The 49-year-old previously served as Derry coach and then assistant manager under current Ireland boss Stephen Kenny. Devine oversaw a win, draw and defeat in Bohemians’ final three games of 2022 as they finished in sixth.

An announcement from the Phibsborough club is expected in due course.