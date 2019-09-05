Gardaí are investigating if up to four League of Ireland matches involving the same club were fixed.

Gardaí seize phones as they investigate alleged match-fixing at up to four League of Ireland matches

Mobile phones and documents are currently being examined after being seized at the club's training ground in the south of the country on Monday.

The search was carried out by members of the Garda Economic Crime Bureau (GECB) after gardaí received a complaint from the FAI.

The Irish Independent has learned that up to four matches are being reviewed as part of the inquiry.

It is being investigated if games were intentionally lost by the one team after a large amount of bets were placed on the opposition team winning.

In particular, a large number of fouls and yellow cards in the games, which may have influenced the outcome of the match, are at the centre of the Garda probe.

Detectives are currently focusing their inquiries on the club, but will also attempt to establish if there is an international involvement in the allegations.

A source said gardaí are attempting to determine how many people may have been involved in the alleged match fixing.

"It's too early to say how many people were involved and investigations are ongoing. The focus is on the betting against one particular team which was influenced by incidents on the pitch, such as fouls and yellow cards," the source said.

The FAI has said it is aware of the latest developments and is awaiting a report from the Garda.

On Monday evening, gardaí said they were at a sports grounds which had been searched. Local gardaí also assisted in the operation.

While a number of players and staff were spoken to during the searches, no arrests have been made.

The alleged offences being investigated include conspiracy to defraud and corruption.

The owner of the club did not respond when contacted by the Irish Independent for comment yesterday.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm it is now investigating unusual betting patterns around the recent FAI Cup game between Sligo Rovers v Limerick FC," a statement from the FAI said.

"The investigation is along similar lines to the one currently under way into the First Division fixture between Shelbourne and Limerick in April.

"Both investigations were launched following the receipt of reports from Uefa to the FAI concerning unusual betting patterns around the two games."

It said the FAI has a zero-tolerance policy on match fixing.

