Gannon loss highlights the scale of task facing Magilton on his Dundalk mission

Jim Magilton has worked with a few chairmen in his time and the new Dundalk sporting director smiled yesterday as he recalled his working relationship with QPR's Flavio Briatore, the fiery Italian whose tenure in London created an incredible football documentary.

"I've been in situations where I was pretty much occupied very much of the day with one certain chairman who will remain nameless," said Magilton, before naming Briatore. "When we actually set boundaries it was grand."

Magilton's stint as manager was short-lived, however, and there are a few people around Dundalk wondering what this club's plan is now with the unveiling of the highly regarded former Northern Ireland international - a good news story given his positive reputation - overshadowed by breaking news that Oriel favourite Seán Gannon is set to follow Seán Hoare to Shamrock Rovers.

It has also emerged that chief operating officer Martin Connolly, an integral part of the club's day-to-day business and a recognisable face in the community, was told to go on leave on Sunday and his position is now unclear. This has caused a fair degree of unease.

Contract negotiations with players have been handled by Dundalk's American-based chairman Bill Hulsizer, a central figure in a turbulent year in Louth. The club's refusal to offer long-term deals, with one-year offers with the club holding the option of a second year, has left them at a disadvantage when others come calling.

Hulsizer's idiosyncratic approach has also complicated proceedings. "It's like he thinks it's a game," was one player's description of unusual negotiating tactics.

Magilton, by contrast, has been handed a four-year deal. And he also indicated that he's not immediately in a position to make declarations about the broader strategy.

"He's still involved in that (contracts) because he's been involved in it prior to me coming in so it would be remiss of me not to allow that to continue," said Magilton. "That will certainly be my remit going forward.

"If I need assistance in any way shape or form or guidance I'll go and speak to people who've got experience. Bill has got loads of experience. If I need to speak to him I will. But if I don't need to speak to him, I certainly won't. I'm developing a relationship with him."

Magilton has spoken as functioning a buffer between the USA and the staff on the ground and there will be intrigue as to how that plays out. He has made a good impression on the employees and his brief stretches to business decisions and the development of a proper academy. His role at the IFA was elite performance director and they were sad to lose him.

But, in the short term, Dundalk need to avoid further damage to the dressing-room. Magilton is hopeful Michael Duffy will stay despite interest from England. New deals for Daniel Kelly, Cameron Dummigan, Brian Gartland, Sean Murray and Dave McMillan should be rubberstamped.

Dundalk have also signed Norwegian attacker Ole Erik Midtskogen from KI Klaksvik after he impressed Filippo Giovagnoli in a goalscoring display in October's Europa League qualifier between the sides and Magilton's phone has been hopping with offers of players from a variety of sources.

Betregal have also been confirmed as the new club sponsors, another change in a hectic spell. Magilton's task is to try and restore some calm.

