Galway’s Jenna Slattery wins Player of the Month award

Jenna Slattery of Galway United with her SSE Airtricity Player of the Month Award for April at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The 19-year-old hit the net against Sligo Rovers and DLR Waves last month to help her side into second in the Women’s Premier Division, with six wins in their opening nine games.

Now on four goals so far in 2023, the second-highest tally in the league, Ireland U-19 cap Slattery has been pivotal in Galway’s six-match unbeaten run, which began with an impressive 2-1 win at champions Shelbourne in March.

“It's a great honour to win this award,” said Limerick native Slattery, who was also nominated in March.

“To be able to get recognition for my ability on the park means a lot to me, but without my team-mates and the club behind me I wouldn't be able to get this award.

"At the moment, it's going really well for me. I'm able to both attack and defend, which I like because I feel that I have the ability to do both things. So, for me personally, it's really good. Now I want to help the team by scoring a lot more.

"From coming in at the start of the season, being a new club we were underestimated. I wasn't really surprised at the way we have started. By all means there is still a lot more for us to get to but I'm really happy with how we're going."

Slattery was selected ahead of Peamount United midfielder Sadhbh Doyle and Shamrock Rovers defender Jess Gargan.

Galway have a bye matchweek this weekend, and are next in action away to leaders Peamount United on May 20.