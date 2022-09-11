Galway WFC withdraw from Women's National League

Galway WFC will not be competing in the WNL. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway WFC have announced they will not apply for inclusion in next year's Women's National League.

The club have cited additional costs as a factor in the decision. The men's side Galway United are understood to be taking over the club from next season onwards, according to reports.

Galway WFC was established in 2012, and has helped develop over 30 Ireland internationals at senior at underage levels over the past decade.

The club's U-17 side won a league and cup double in 2020, and went on to win the U-19 double again a year later. The senior side are currently fifth in the Women's National League with five games remaining.

"The board of Galway WFC have reluctantly decided not to apply for inclusion in next season's SSE Airtricity Women's National League," club founder & chair Stephen Moran said in a statement this evening.



"It is imperative that elite women's football remains in the region next season and we hope that other individuals or entities will take up the mantle to continue the tradition of senior and underage women's football in Galway in 2023."