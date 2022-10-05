Galway United to play in next season's Women's National League

Galway United will feature in next season's Women's National League, as the club confirmed they are creating a new senior women's team.

The club will also be entering U-19 and U-17 girls teams in 2023, and will become the seventh side in the country to have both men's and women's teams run by the one club.

Last month, Galway revealed they had begun discussions with potential stakeholders to ensure elite women's football continued in the west, following Galway WFC's announcement that they would not be participating in next year's WNL.

At the time, the First Division side said the Comer Group, who own 85pc of the club, were committed to supporting senior and underage women's football in the region.

"Galway United are delighted to confirm that they will be entering a senior women’s, under-17 and under-19 girls teams in 2023, ensuring the survival and the continued growth & development of women’s elite football in Galway and the west," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We thank all involved in Galway WFC for the significant contribution they have made over the years.



"Galway United will continue to be an all-inclusive football club, a club for all of us, and we look forward to a new chapter of men’s and women’s football in Galway."