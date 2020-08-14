Galway United to mark rescue of Ellen Glynn with minute's applause at Longford game

Johnny and Deirdre Glynn are delighted after their daughter Ellen and her cousin Sara were rescued after 15 hours stranded at sea Photo: Hany Marzouk

Galway United have asked for a minute's applause for their First Division game at home to Longford Town tonight as a gesture of thanks towards those who played a role in the rescue of Ellen Glynn, daughter of club legend Johnny.

The former striker is an ionic figure at Eamon Deacy Park, having captained the United side to their shock FAI Cup win in 1991, and Glynn still has a role at the club as head of youth development.

"A minutes applause will take place ahead of Galway United's league match against Longford Town this evening at Eamonn Deacy Park to thank all of the service staff and volunteers who took part in the search and rescue of Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney," the club said today.

"Ellen is the daughter of Galway United legend Johnny Glynn, who scored the goal that clinched the FAI Cup for the club in 1991 against Shamrock Rovers. Glynn is also the clubs current head of youth development."

Only 50 fans, drawn from United's season ticket holders, will be admitted to the game due to Covid-19 restrictions.

