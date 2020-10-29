Galway United replace Cabinteely in LOI First Division playoffs after panel backs Wexford FC appeal

Galway United manager John Caulfield celebrates after his side score a last minute goal to beat Bray Wanderers in the recent SSE Airtricity League First Division match at Carlisle Grounds in Bray. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Galway United have dramatically replaced Cabinteely in the race for promotion to the Premier Division after an FAI arbitration panel backed an appeal by Wexford FC over points which were deducted in a dispute over the eligibility of a Wexford FC player.

Two weeks ago, the FAI's Appeals Committee ruled that Wexford had fielded an ineligible player in four league games, against Athlone Town, Cabinteely, Shamrock Rovers II and Cobh Ramblers, and all four games were registered as 3-0 defeats for Wexford.

Wexford immediately appealed that, saying they were "astounded at the decision" and explained that, once the club were alerted to an issue relating to international clearance for the player involved, the player was "stood down" from the squad.

"All reasonable procedures had been followed by the club, a fact borne out by the FAI, FIFA, and the disciplinary hearing," Wexford said at the time as they launched an appeal.

That appeal, which went before the FAI's arbitration panel, has now found in favour of Wexford, a decision made earlier today which will be confirmed by the FAI later this evening as they finalise the schedule for the first round of games next Saturday in the promotion/relegation playoffs.

While the side had lost three of the games in question, Wexford had beaten Cabinteely 5-1, in September.

That was changed to a 3-0 loss by the FAI but the original result, Wexford's win, will now be registered which means that Cabinteely drop out of the top five and are replaced by Galway United.

It's a massive blow to Cabinteely but a boost for a Galway side who now take part in the playoffs, starting next Saturday.

Online Editors