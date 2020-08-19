Galway United part company with Alan Murphy

Galway United have parted company with manager Alan Murphy after a run of seven games without a win for the Connacht side.

Murphy, the club's all-time top scorer, was appointed as manager midway through the 2018 season but they had a disappointing seventh-place finish last season.

This season was a struggle for United, four draws and three defeats, and in the wake of Monday's 1-0 loss to Drogheda United, Murphy has left.

"Galway United FC can confirm that they have decided that Alan Murphy will leave his role as First Team Manager at the club. We would like to thank Alan for all of his hard work and wish him all the best in the future," he said.

"We will not be commenting further on the matter and will begin the search for a successor immediately," the club said today.

