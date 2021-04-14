Galway United handed 3-0 walkover after cancelled fixture at Cabinteely

A general view prior to SSE Airtricity League First Division side Cabinteely's Stradbrook Park ground in Blackrock, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Galway United have been handed a 3-0 walkover by the FAI arising from Friday’s cancelled fixture at Cabinteely.

John Caulfield’s squad had travelled to Dublin on two buses for the First Division clash, only to see it called off two hours prior to kick off.

Cabinteely had been dealing with the consequences of a confirmed Covid-19 case in their squad and admitted they pulled the game following “protracted discussions” with the FAI and Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The FAI referred the matter to their independent disciplinary committee who met on Wednesday afternoon. They applied the relevant sanction contained in the Participation Agreement that each club signed before the season started last month.

The forfeiture constitutes the FAI’s first penalty imposed on a league club for not fulfilling a fixture during the pandemic.

They had charged Derry City last October following the cancellation of their Premier Division clash at Shamrock Rovers. However, Derry successfully defended the case, arguing they were ordered by the UK health authorities not to leave their jurisdiction amid a Covid-19 outbreak. No sanctions were imposed and the game was refixed.

League Director Mark Scanlon revealed last month that FAI rules had been revised to avoid postponements.

"We have improved our registration process to allow clubs to register Under-19 players with first teams and so have a wider base to pick from,” he said last month.

"As long as a club has 14 fit and available players a fixture will proceed. If they don't, we'll have a situation where the game will be conceded."

Under government rules, all underage national league squads, including the Under-19 squads, cannot yet assemble for squad training. Cabo, who claimed maximum points from their opening two matches, have the right of appeal.

