Galway United defeat Cliftonville to claim inaugural All-Island Cup

Gemma McGuinness was the hero as Galway United defeated Cliftonville to lift the inaugural All-Island Cup at the Showgrounds.

Player of the Match McGuinness netted the crucial goal on 12 minutes to secure her side the trophy in their maiden season.

Cliftonville shotstopper Racheal Norney cleared the ball straight to the forward who produced a stunning chip from the edge of the box to put the Tribeswomen in front.

Isabella Beletic and Aislinn Meaney both went close to doubling their lead in the first-half, before Meaney and Even Dossen were denied by the Cliftonville goalkeeper again after the break.

Cliftonville almost levelled through Kirsty McGuinness on 68 minutes but Galway number one Jessica Berlin was equal to the effort.

Galway survived a late siege in the closing stages and held on to secure their first trophy on a memorable afternoon in Sligo.