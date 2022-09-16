Galway United close gap on Cork City at top of First Division

Conor O'Keeffe of Galway United celebrates after his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Galway United and Cork City at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Galway United have closed the gap on Cork City at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division with victory over their Leesdie rivals at a packed Eamonn Deacy Park.

The Tribesmen suffered a setback in the 50th minute when Barry Coffey gave Cork City the lead to send their sizeable travelling contingent into raptures.

However, two minutes swung the game in the home side's favour to leave Cork shell-shocked.

Firstly, Wilson Waweru levelled matters on 70 minutes, before Charlie Lyons sent the home support wild in the 72nd minute to claim the points.

The result sees Galway close the gap on Cork to seven points with a game in hand.